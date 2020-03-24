FOOTBALL
Seahawks land WR Phillip Dorsett on 1-year deal — The Seattle Seahawks made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday with Phillip Dorsett, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. After a slow start to the new league year, Seattle has picked up steam in the past few days, bolstering its offensive line with four signings and trading Monday for a presumptive starting cornerback in Quinton Dunbar. Dorsett addresses another need for Seattle, providing depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson. He’ll be part of a group of wide receivers that won’t be lacking for quickness. Dorsett is likely to compete with David Moore, Malik Turner and John Ursua for the No. 3 role in Seattle’s offense. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are expected to be the starters.
Raiders ink Mariota to 2-year, $17.6 million deal — Marcus Mariota signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last week and the details of his contract emerged Monday night. The quarterback reportedly signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Raiders, which includes $7.5 million in the first year as a fully guaranteed base salary. What’s intriguing is the contract is loaded with incentives. The former Ducks star can make $2.4 million if he plays 60 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps in 2020, plus another $1.5 million in per-game playing time and win incentives, and $2 million in postseason incentives. Mariota has $10 million in incentives available in 2021. He could earn a total of $37.5 million if he achieves all of the incentives over the life of the contract. Mariota will achieve few, if any, of those incentives if he remains the backup to starter Derek Carr during the 2020 season.
Former OSU lineman signs with Chiefs — Free agent offensive lineman Mike Remmers has signed a deal with Super Bowl champion Kansas City, the team announced Monday. The former Oregon State star reportedly signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with a $500,000 signing bonus with Kansas City, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 in February. Remmers, 30, started 14 games at right tackle for the New York Giants in 2019 and he played at right guard for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. Remmers, in his eighth season, has played for the Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the then-San Diego Chargers during his career.
SOCCER
New U.S. Soccer leaders look to settle women’s lawsuit — The newly installed president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation used their first news conference to state that settling a lawsuit filed by women’s national team players is a top priority. “A lot of damage has been done, and I think we are going to have to rebuild that trust and rebuild the relationship. It is not going to happen overnight,” President Cindy Parlow Cone said Tuesday. “It’s going to take a lot of effort and time and energy from the U.S. Soccer side to rebuild that trust, not only with our U.S. women’s national team players, but with our fans and everyone engaged in the sport.” Players claim they have not been paid equally to the men’s national team and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A trial is scheduled for May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.
