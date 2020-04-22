BASEBALL
Red Sox punished, Cora banned in sign stealing scams — The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft by Major League Baseball for sign stealing in 2018 and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as bench coach with the Houston Astros. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced his decision Wednesday, concluding Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins broke rules by using in-game video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason and prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through 2021. Manfred found Boston’s conduct far less egregious than that of the Astros, whom he determined used video to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again during the 2018 season. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended through the 2020 postseason on Jan. 13 and Houston was fined $5 million.
BASKETBALL
Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw retires — Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw abruptly retired Wednesday after a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes two national championships in 33 seasons. The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame. “It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement. McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.
FOOTBALL
Herbert favored over Tua to be second QB drafted — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is no longer the odds-on favorite to be the second quarterback selected in the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft, according to Vegas oddsmakers. Oregon’s Justin Herbert is now favored to be the first quarterback drafted behind LSU star Joe Burrow, who is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Sportsbooks MGM and DraftKings list Herbert’s odds at -125 ($125 bet wins $100) and Tagovailoa at -110. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Tagovailoa won a national championship with Alabama in 2018 and is widely considered the second-best quarterback in the draft, but he also is considered to be the riskiest draft prospect in recent memory. Tagovailoa, whose injury history has been a cause for concern for many NFL teams, was the clear favorite to be the No. 1 pick for much of last season before he suffered a serious hip injury in November that ended his season.
Former XFL commissioner sues Vince McMahon — Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors. The lawsuit, filed last week in Connecticut, alleges the commissioner received a termination letter from Alpha Entertainment on April 9, four days before the football league filed for bankruptcy protection. Luck alleges McMahon breached their contract. Luck is seeking monetary damages, the amount of which has been redacted from public copies of the lawsuit, along with terms of Luck’s contract.
— Bulletin wire reports
