HORSE RACING
Pair of horses die at Santa Anita — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita in Arcadia, California, where four deaths have occurred since last month. Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles. Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding, was injured in a turf race on Saturday. Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding, was pulled up after finishing seventh among eight horses in a turf race on Friday. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface. Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who sustained a fatal injury during the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in front of a national television audience.
FOOTBALL
Touted future Duck injured in Polynesian Bowl — The Oregon Ducks had a Polynesian Bowl-high eight signees in Saturday night’s high school all-star exhibition in Hawaii, and they certainly made their presence felt. However, the biggest news of the event is the future status of five-star linebacker Noah Sewell, who left the game with an apparent knee injury. Sewell appeared to be kicked on the knee as he was stepping over a fallen player. Upon planting his foot, he seemed to experience discomfort and went down near the sideline. Sewell limped off the field, placing weight on both legs, and was pictured after the game with no brace or ice on his knee. There has been no official update about his status or the severity of his injury.
SKIING
Noël captures World Cup slalom — Clément Noël skied through steadily falling snow to protect his first-run lead and win a World Cup slalom on Sunday in Wengen, Switzerland. Noël was only 17th fastest down the second gate-setting yet stayed 0.40 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, who retook the overall World Cup standings lead. Alexander Khoroshilov’s fast second run lifted him to finish third, 0.83 behind Noël, for the 35-year-old Russian’s best result in almost three years.
— Bulletin wire reports
