FOOTBALL

Rivera hired as Redskins coach — The Washington Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise. Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. The former Carolina Panthers coach quickly emerged as the Redskins’ top candidate and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and has not made the playoffs since 2015. Rivera, 57, is the seventh coach hired by Snyder in his two decades of ownership, which have included just five playoff appearances. Rivera spent the past nine seasons coaching the Panthers, taking them to the Super Bowl in 2015. Within hours of his hiring, Rivera made his first big hire, adding former Jacksonville and Oakland head coach Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator. The combination of Rivera and Del Rio puts two of the league’s best defensive minds at the top of the team’s coaching staff.

Tide QB will announce plans Monday — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Twitter that he will announce on Jan. 6 whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to college for another season. Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later. Tagovailoa is a junior and considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He seemed a likely top-five NFL draft pick before the injury. The severity of the injury makes his value more uncertain, though doctors who have treated him have said a full recovery is expected. Tagovailoa was on the sideline for Alabama’s 35-16 victory on Wednesday at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, using one crutch to help him get around. A few hours after the game he posted on his verified Twitter account: “I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide.” In 32 career games, Tagovailoa had thrown 87 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

BASEBALL

Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90 — Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and the only no-hitter in World Series history against the Brooklyn Dodgers, died Wednesday night. He was 90. Larsen’s agent, Andrew Levy, said the former pitcher died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho. Levy said Larsen’s son, Scott, confirmed the death. Larsen was the unlikeliest of characters to attain what so many Hall of Famers could not pull off in the Fall Classic. He was 81-91 lifetime, never won more than 11 games in a season.

— Bulletin wire reports