BASKETBALL
Globetrotters icon Neal dies at 77 — Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77. The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008. Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head, infectious smile and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders.
HOCKEY
Gear manufacturer shifts to help fight pandemic — Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. When hockey came to a halt amid the global pandemic, Bauer faced the possibility of closing its manufacturing plant in Blainville, Quebec, but engineers there instead brainstormed the idea of producing medical shields to help protect people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. They came up with a prototype, and Bauer vice president of global marketing Mary-Kay Messier said there were 100,000 devices ready for distribution by this week.
COLLEGE
NCAA distributions dramatically cut — The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. The NCAA pulled in more than $1 billion in revenue last year, $867.5 million from the television and marketing rights for the the Division I men’s basketball tournament. The tournament was canceled March 19.
FOOTBALL
Saints’ Brees steps up in coronavirus crisis —Eight days after agreeing to a two-year, $50 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Drew Brees is putting a chunk of that money to good use. Brees announced Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany, are committing $5 million to the state of Louisiana, which now has more than 1,700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 65 deaths since the state’s first COVID-19 diagnosis on March 9.
Beavers announce new recruiting assistant — Talite “J.R.” Moala has joined the Oregon State football program as a recruiting assistant, Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith announced Thursday. Moala, who will serve in a graduate assistant role, will support on-campus logistics in the Beavers’ recruiting efforts. This will be Moala’s second tenure on the Oregon State football staff. He was a member of the program from 2015 to 2017 as a quality-control coach and defensive intern. Moala, a 2019 graduate of OSU with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, played college football as a linebacker at Portland State and El Camino College in California.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC star Jones arrested on multiple charges —Jon Jones was arrested Thursday for at least the fourth time. Albuquerque, New Mexico, police charged the star UFC fighter Jones with driving under the influence, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container, according to a local TV station. Police say they found a half-empty bottle of tequila and a gun in Jones’ car, and that he blew double the legal limit of .08 on a sobriety test.
