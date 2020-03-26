The Harlem Globetrotters' Fred "Curly" Neal performs during a NBA game in 2008. Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died, the Globetrotters announced Thursday. He was 77. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism.