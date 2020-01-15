FOOTBALL

Cardinals’ Fitzgerald to return next season — Larry Fitzgerald, one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history is returning for his 17th season with the franchise that drafted him in 2004. After some speculation that the popular 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, the Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that he has signed a one-year contact that will keep him in the desert through 2020. Fitzgerald was a key part of the Cardinals’ offense in his 16th NFL season, leading the team with 75 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns. Fitzgerald is the Cardinals’ franchise leader in games played (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120) and 100-yard games (49). His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team.

Carolina LB Kuechly retiring at 28 — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team’s website. He said, “I think now is the right chance to move on.” Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision. Kuechly finishes his career with 1,092 tackles, which is the most by any player since coming into the league in 2012 as a first round pick out of Boston College. Kuechly helped the Panthers win three NFC South titles and reach the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.







BASEBALL

Twins reportedly land former AL MVP Donaldson — The Minnesota Twins and 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes a club option for a fifth season that would bring the total value to $100 million. The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 split between Toronto and Cleveland to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for Atlanta last year. The three-time All-Star earned $23 million on a one-year deal with the Braves, his lone season in the National League in a 10-year major league career.

— Bulletin wire reports