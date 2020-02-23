FOOTBALL
Colorado hires Dorrell as new head coach — The University of Colorado has reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell back to Boulder from the Miami Dolphins. Athletic director Rich George hired Dorrell on Sunday, two weeks after Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State. Tucker, who had a decade of experience in the NFL ranks, went 5-7 in his one season in Boulder after arriving from the University of Georgia. Dorrell was the Dolphins' receivers coach in 2019 and had recently been promoted to assistant head coach. He served as an assistant coach for the Buffaloes under head coaches Bill McCartney and Rich Neuheisel in the 1990s. Dorrell was head coach at UCLA for five seasons (2003-07) ahd had a 35-27 record with the Bruins.
BASEBALL
Return to IL casts doubt on Pedroia’s future — The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list Sunday, further putting in doubt whether the former American League MVP will play again. The 36-year-old Pedroia has played just nine games over the last two seasons. The four-time All-Star has spent the time trying to recover from an injury he sustained when Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his left knee in May 2017. Pedroia has two years and $25 million remaining on his contract. Pedroia is the longest-tenured player on the Red Sox roster. He was AL Rookie of the Year when Boston won the 2007 World Series, was AL MVP and the next season and helped the Red Sox win another title in 2013. Pedroia is a four-time Gold Glover with a career .299 batting average, 140 home runs and 725 RBIs.
Phillies’ Phanatic breaks out new look — The Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot, the Phanatic, has a new look amid a legal fight with the long-running mascot’s creators, but officials say not to expect his famous attitude to go anywhere. The revamp unveiled Sunday at the Phillies’ spring training home opener in Clearwater, Florida, against the rival Pittsburgh Pirates includes flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, blue socks with red shoes, a larger posterior and a powder-blue tail. Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the mascot, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that “he’s still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him.” The team and the mascot’s creators have been sparring in court ahead of the June 15 expiration of a 35-year-old copyright agreement. Designers Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison say they alone made the Phanatic’s character and backstory when they were contracted to create the costume in 1978. The Phillies argue that the baseball franchise is just as responsible for the success of the mascot as the puppet-making pair.
MOTOR SPORTS
Newman suffered head injury in Daytona wreck — Ryan Newman said he suffered a head injury in his terrifying crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details in a statement from the driver read before Sunday’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated,” Newman wrote in a statement. “The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.” There is no timetable for Newman’s return to racing, but Roush Fenway Racing said the 42-year-old Indiana native is determined to get back to the track.
