FOOTBALL
Redskins retain Adrian Peterson — The Washington Redskins exercised Adrian Peterson’s 2020 option Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back in the fold for another season. Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first under new coach Ron Rivera. It will be his 14th NFL season. Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the Redskins’ leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL’s career rushing list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 yards from catching Barry Sanders for fourth place.
BASKETBALL
BIG3 to include Portland stop — The BIG3 will begin its fourth season on June 20 in Memphis, one of six cities the league will visit for the first time. The 3-on-3 league co-founded by Ice Cube and composed largely of former NBA players will play every Saturday, except for July 4, until the champion is crowned Aug. 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Other first-time hosts in the 10-week season are Minneapolis; Washington; Sacramento, California; Hartford, Connecticut; and Portland, where the first-round of the playoffs will be held on Aug. 22 at the Moda Center. The league lowered its minimum age from 27 to 22 this season and added a feature in which a challenged call will lead to a 1-on-1 game to determine the winner.
MEDIA
Visser will receive lifetime honor — Pioneering female sports reporter Lesley Visser will become the first woman to receive the Sports Lifetime Achievement Award. She will be honored at the 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards on April 28th. “To be a pioneer at nearly every juncture of sports reporting isn’t easy despite how Lesley Visser makes it look,” said Justine Gubar, executive director of the Sports Emmy Awards. Visser has been a leading sports reporter for 45 years and was the first woman to work on “Monday Night Football. She also has been honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.