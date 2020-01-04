SOCCER

U.S. men’s team calls off Qatar training camp — With tensions rising in the Middle East following the killing of a prominent Iranian military figure, the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday night called off a men’s national team training camp scheduled to open this weekend in Qatar. “Due to the developing situation in the region, U.S. Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar,” the USSF said in a written statement. The 25-player delegation was to train at Aspire Academy in Doha until Jan. 25 before returning to Los Angeles to play Costa Rica in a Feb. 1 friendly in Carson, California. The federation Friday was in the process of identifying a new location for training camp, perhaps in Carson, where the men’s squad often holds long-term camps. However, the federation changed course this winter and suggested Qatar to experience the facilities and weather conditions in the small Persian Gulf nation that will host the next FIFA World Cup, in November-December 2022.

— Bulletin wire reports