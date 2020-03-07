BASKETBALL
Atkinson out as Nets’ coach — Kenny Atkinson will not have the chance to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together in Brooklyn. The Nets and their coach decided his influence with the team ran out . The Nets surprisingly split with their coach Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth. Assistant Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.
MOTOR SPORTS
Elliott claims pole for Phoenix — Chase Elliott won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway, his first pole of the season and ninth of his career. Elliott made it around the 1-mile oval in 26.065 seconds. It is the first time the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has won a pole in Arizona. He will start Sunday’s race on the front row alongside nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick, who finished 0.045 seconds behind Elliott.
Jimmie Johnson plans IndyCar team test —Seven-time NASCAR Cup winner Jimmie Johnson said he is going to do an IndyCar team test with McLaren Racing on April 6. Johnson said Saturday in Avondale, Arizona, he was not sure if the one-day team test in Birmingham, Alabama, would lead to an IndyCar future, but he is intrigued by the “totally different environment” of open-wheel racing. The 44-year-old Johnson said he was not sure what engineer he would be working with during the test or if it would lead to any other discussions. Johnson already has announced that 2020 will be his final season running a full-time schedule in the Cup series.
— Bulletin wire reports
