SKIING
Vlhova notches 3rd straight slalom win— Petra Vlhova won her third straight women’s World Cup slalom Sunday at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to overtake the absent Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings. Vlhova was more than nine-tenths off the lead in fourth place after the first run but posted the fastest time in a free-flowing second run. The Slovakian skier, who also won in Zagreb and Flachau recently and finished on the podium in 13 of the last 15 races, now leads the discipline standings by 20 points over Shiffrin. The American three-time overall champion sat out the race, taking a break from skiing since the death of her father two weeks ago. Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was 0.24 seconds behind Vlhova in second. Katharina Truppe of Austria finished third, trailing by 0.89. Shiffrin remained in the lead of the overall World Cup, 113 points ahead of Italy’s Federica Brignone. Vlhova trails by 154 points in third. The women’s World Cup continues with two downhills and an alpine combined event in Crans Montana, Switzerland, next week.
BASEBALL
Ex-Blue Jays shortstop Fernandez dies at 57 — Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57. Fernández was taken off a life-support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a new kidney. Fernández won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had four separate stints with Toronto and also played for six other teams.
FOOTBALL
5-star cornerback confirms commitment to Ducks — If there were any lingering concerns about the stability of 247Sports composite five-star cornerback Dontae Manning’s commitment to the Oregon Ducks, they may have been put to rest. On Sunday, Manning used Twitter to post a photo and video clarifying his status. The first was a photo of Manning and his family posing with several members of the Oregon coaching staff with a message that read, “THIS IS MY HOME! NO DOUBT 100000000% COMMITTED”. The second was a video of him with new Oregon cornerback coach Rod Chance performing a now not-so-secret handshake with the message, “WE LIVE”. Despite having signed with the Ducks, some speculated his commitment could waiver and he could seek a release due to the departure of UO cornerbacks coach Donte Williams to USC.
BASKETBALL
Blazers’ Lillard proposes to longtime girlfriend — Damian Lillard is officially off the market, folks. The Portland Trail Blazers’ star point guard proposed to the mother of his child and longtime girlfriend Kay’La Hanson this weekend while slipping a ring adorned with an enormous diamond onto her finger. The pair celebrated the engagement at a private party including family and friends of the NBA All-Star — as well as a personalized performance from rapper Common — after Lillard popped the question to the woman he has been with since the pair started dating while at Weber State. The news was first revealed by Lillard’s mother, Gina Johnson, and several friends at the party who shared videos from the event on their Instagram accounts.
