BASKETBALL
Bryant among Hall of Fame finalists — Kobe Bryant was one of eight finalists announced Friday as candidates for enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, a decision that came as absolutely no surprise in his first year of eligibility. Joining Bryant as first-time finalists for the Hall: 15-time All-Star Tim Duncan, fellow 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett and 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings. The other finalists have all been to this point previously: Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, five-time Division II women’s coach of the year Barbara Stevens of Bentley, and four-time national men’s college coach of the year Eddie Sutton. This year’s enshrinement class will be announced on April 4 at college basketball’s Final Four in Atlanta. The induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts is Aug. 29.
SKIING
Norway's Kilde captures men's super-G — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde got his first win of the season Friday in a men’s World Cup super-G at Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, sending the Norwegian to the top of both the discipline and overall standings. Racing on a shortened course with run times of under a minute, Kilde finished 0.15 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Mauro Caviezel, who matched his career-best result. Thomas Dressen of Germany, who won a downhill at the same venue on Thursday, was 0.31 behind in third.
HOCKEY
Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes heart procedure — Jay Bouwmeester had surgery Friday to insert a defibrillator to restore his heart's normal rhythm after the St. Louis Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim, California, this week. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the procedure was performed at the UC Irvine Medical Center. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester will be monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital until he is cleared to return to St. Louis. Then Bouwmeester will be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University. Bouwmeester had just completed a shift against the Ducks on Tuesday night when he collapsed on the bench. The veteran defenseman was unresponsive and doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat. Bouwmeester also regained consciousness before he was taken by ambulance to an Anaheim hospital.
SOCCER
Ex-Portland Timbers star and OSU coach Conway dies at 73 — Former Portland Timbers star Jimmy Conway, the midfielder who came from the British Isles to play and coach in Oregon, has died at 73. Conway battled dementia in recent years. He was an Irish international who starred as a professional soccer player in Britain before coming to Portland to join the Timbers of the now-defunct North American Soccer League late in his playing career. Conway played for the Timbers from 1978 to 1980 and also played for their indoor team through 1982. He was team captain for three seasons. Since 2011 he belonged to the team’s ring of honor. After retiring as a player, Conway remained in Oregon to coach and promote the sport, serving as the director of the Oregon Youth Soccer Association beginning in 1980. Conway coached the Pacific University men’s team from 1982 to 1988 and the Oregon State men’s team from 1988 to 1996.
LOCAL
BASEBALL
A free baseball coaching clinic focusing on pitching will take place Feb. 26 at Boss Sports Performance in Bend. The clinic is set to run from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and is expected to feature presentations by two former big league pitchers, two area high school pitching coaches and Boss Baseball staff. RSVP to James Cordes at james@boss-baseball.com. For more information visit bossbaseballperformance.com.
LACROSSE
Bend park district offers youth league —Registration is open for the Bend Park & Recreation District's youth lacrosse league, and the deadline to sign up is March 2. The league is open to boys and girls in the first through eighth grades and runs from April 6 to June 6. Teams practice twice a week and play an eight-game schedule. Some equipment is provided. Volunteer coaches are needed. Registration is available online at bendparksandrec.org or in person at park district facilities. For more information, contact sports program coordinator Rich Ekman at 541-706-6126 or rich@bendparksandrec.org.
