Tennis
Spanish club says it mistakenly allowed Djokovic to train — The tennis club where Novak Djokovic broke confinement rules in Spain said Tuesday it mistakenly allowed the top-ranked Serb to practice and apologized for the error. Djokovic published a video of him training on Monday in apparent violation of Spain’s current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video posted on Instagram showed Djokovic exchanging shots with another man at the club in the coastal city of Marbella, where the Serb has been staying for the past several weeks. Djokovic filmed the video while hitting shots and wrote he was “so happy to play on clay … well, just for a bit with my phone in the hands.” Spain has eased some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March, allowing professional athletes to return to practice, but most training centers and sports facilities must remain closed until next week.
Baseball
Former Cubs general manager Saltwell dies — Eldred “Salty” Saltwell, who worked in a variety of roles including general manager and vice president over 30 years with the Chicago Cubs, has died, the team said Tuesday. He was 96. The Cubs said his death Sunday was not related to the novel coronavirus. Saltwell arrived in Chicago in 1958 and served as concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager, vice president and consultant.
Football
RB Frank Gore agrees to 1-year deal with Jets — Adam Gase bolstered the Jets’ backfield depth by reuniting with a trusted, old friend. The Jets agreed to terms on a one-year deal with future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore on Tuesday, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. The 36-year-old Gore played for Gase in Miami in 2018, proving to be a solid presence in a backfield committee. Gore will join Le’Veon Bell and rookie La’Mical Perine this season. Gore, the NFL’s third-leading all-time rusher (15,347 yards), will enter his 16th — and likely final — season playing for his third AFC East team in three years. Gore, who will turn 37 this month, had career lows in rushing yards (599) and yards per carry (3.6) in 16 games with the Bills last season.
Sports media
Sports Illustrated Studios will bring magazine to TV, film — Sports Illustrated is branching out into movies and television. Authentic Media Brands and 101 Studios announced on Tuesday that they will launch Sports Illustrated Studios as part of a joint venture between the two companies. The studio’s first project will be a docu-series entitled “Covers.” It will explore the stories behind the magazine’s most memorable covers and what went into creating them. Five additional projects are expected to be announced over the next four weeks. Authentic Media Brands acquired the licensing and marketing rights to Sports Illustrated last May .
Coronavirus
S. Korea has low daily increase as sports resume — South Korea on Tuesday reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since Feb. 18, as the country restarts professional sports and prepares to reopen schools. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported three new infections and two more virus-related deaths, bringing the totals to 10,804 cases and 254 fatalities. Officials have relaxed social distancing guidelines and decided to reopen schools in phased steps, starting with high school seniors on May 13. The professional baseball league began its season Tuesday with pictures depicting fans filling vacant seats and cheers from the dugout easily heard in the quiet stadium. The pro soccer league will kick off under similar conditions on Friday.
— Bulletin wire reports
