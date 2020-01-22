FOOTBALL
Giants’ Manning calling it a career — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired. The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday. The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
Iowa AD is new playoff selection committee chair — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been chosen as the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Barta will replace Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, who served as chairman and de facto spokesman for the committee the last two seasons. Three new members of the selection committee were also appointed Wednesday for three-year terms: former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George, who replaces Mullens.
Hawaii taps ex-ASU coach Graham — Hawaii hired former Arizona State coach Todd Graham on Tuesday to lead the Rainbow Warriors. Graham replaces Nick Rolovich, who left to become Washington State’s head coach. This will be Graham’s fifth head-coaching job, including stints at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State over the past 14 seasons.
CYCLING
Froome to return to racing — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will return to competition at the UAE Tour next month, less than a year after suffering multiple career-threatening injuries. The British rider has not raced since he broke his right femur, elbow, hip and several ribs in a training crash as he geared up for last year’s Tour de France. Organizers of the seven-stage race in the Middle East said Wednesday that Froome will be on the starting line on Feb. 23 in the United Arab Emirates.
SOCCER
Local club to hold fundraiser — The Bend FC Timbers youth soccer club and its title sponsor, Redmond Proficiency Academy, will hold the program’s annual fundraiser — F3: Futbol, Fermentation & Food — this Saturday. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend and will include silent and live auctions, raffles, and craft beverages and food by 10 Barrel. Tickets cost $35 and are available at bendfctimbers.com.
— Bulletin staff and wire reports
