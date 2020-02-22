HOCKEY
Ovechkin tallies milestone goal — With power and a prodigious shot, Alex Ovechkin now stands where few in the NHL have been. He became just the eight NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone Saturday in the third period of the Washington’ Capitals’ 3-2 road loss to the New Jersey Devils. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind Boston’s David Pastrnak for the league lead. Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).
FOOTBALL
Navy star, 22, found dead — David Forney, a star lineman for Navy’s record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory on the Annapolis, Maryland, campus, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22. He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said. Forney was a senior and three-year letter winner. Forney was named first-team American Athletic Conference.
KOBE BRYANT
Helicopter pilot had 2015 reprimand — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, was reprimanded five years ago for flying without permission into airspace while he had reduced visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record. Ara Zobayan was counseled by an FAA investigator after he violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport on May 11, 2015, according to the record. Zobayan, 50, died Jan. 26 when his helicopter plunged at high speed into a hillside northwest of Los Angeles. Zobayan had been trying to climb above a cloud layer when the aircraft banked left and plunged 1,200 feet at high speed. The crash remains under investigation.
— Bulletin wire reports
