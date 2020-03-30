WRESTING
Iowa's Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy after dominant season — Spencer Lee of Iowa has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation. Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling. Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. He scored bonus points in all but one match and recorded four first-period pins. In January he outscored five opponents 84-1. Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995, joining Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008. The Hodge Trophy is voted by a committee of former Hodge winners, media, retired coaches, a representative of each national wrestling organization and fans.
BASKETBALL
ASU's Martin declares for NBA draft — Arizona State junior point guard Remy Martin has declared for the NBA draft. “Starting from a young age, I have worked towards the opportunity to play in the NBA and I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality,” Martin said in a statement Monday. “I will forever cherish the time I have spent at ASU.” Martin led the Sun Devils with 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 2019-20, putting them on the cusp of a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance before efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus led to the cancellation of the college basketball postseason. He was named first team all-Pac-12 by The Associated Press.
ESPN to air memorable NBA Finals games on Wednesday nights — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games. The doubleheaders begin this Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title. The final two games from Miami's 2013 title run will air April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers' titles in 2009 and ‘10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O'Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Miami Heat.
MOTOR SPORTS
Mercedes F1 team helps to develop breathing aid in pandemic — Formula One team Mercedes has helped to develop a breathing aid that could keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care and ease some pressure on Britain’s strained health service. As part of a combined effort involving seven Britain-based teams, Mercedes worked with engineers at the University College London and clinicians at University College London Hospital to adapt and improve a device that bridges the gap between an oxygen mask and the need for full ventilation. The device, known as continuous positive airway pressure, has been used extensively in hospitals in Italy and China to deliver oxygen to the lungs of coronavirus patients during the pandemic. UCL said the adapted devices have been recommended for use in Britain and that 100 of them are being sent to its hospital for clinical trials. There is the potential for quick roll-out by Mercedes to hospitals across the country.
TRACK AND FIELD
World Athletics working with Eugene to move worlds to 2022 —The governing body of track and field says it supports the new dates for the Tokyo Olympics and is working with organizers in Eugene to move its world championships to 2022. World Athletics says “everyone needs to be flexible and compromise.” The 2021 track worlds were scheduled to be next year from Aug. 6-15. World Athletics says it will consult with the organizers of the Commonwealth Games and the European Athletics Championships. Those are other major track events scheduled to take place in 2022.
