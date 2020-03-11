COMMUNITY SPORTS
Bend High archers shine at state — Bend High archers took first place as a team in the 2020 Oregon NASP state tournament, held Saturday at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Albany. Bend also swept the top three individual spots for female shooters, led by junior Carli Lamberto with a score of 286, the top scorer for boys or girls. Lamberto was followed in the individual standings by junior teammates Madison Neiswonger (275) and Olivia Hughes (274). Other members of the Bend High squad at the state competition were Colter Edde, Asher Robinson, Emma Chenault, Chloe Gregory, Sophia Stodd, Jack Coumas, Harper Rich, Tobin Jansen, Kiera Mathison, Abby Hooper, Ashton Diehn, Azlyn Lawless, Ava Teel, Avery Sternberger, Sabrina Phillips and Blaine Fitzpatrick. Bend High will advance to the National Archery in the Schools Program Western Nationals next month in Salt Lake City.
SOCCER
U.S. women beat Japan 3-1 — The increasingly bitter dispute between American women’s national soccer team and the U.S. Soccer Federation spilled onto the field Wednesday night in Frisco, Texas, when players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out in an apparent protest before their 3-1 victory over Japan. Players filed a gender discrimination suit against the USSF last year, a case scheduled for trial starting May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles. The USSF submitted legal papers this week claiming that the women are less skilled and have less-demanding roles than the men on its national team. The victory gave the U.S. the title in the SheBelieves Cup, a prep tournament for this year’s Olympics.
SKIING
Final women’s World Cup races canceled — The last races of the women’s alpine skiing World Cup season were canceled Wednesday amid public health concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus, handing Federica Brignone the overall title and denying American Mikaela Shiffrin a chance to defend her crown. The decision to call off the three-day event in Are, Sweden, means Brignone becomes the first Italian women’s overall champion in the 53-year history of the World Cup. Shiffrin, the defending overall champion, had announced earlier Wednesday that she would compete at the event after taking a six-week break from the sport following the death of her father. There was no immediate decision on the last men’s World Cup races this weekend in Kranjska Gora, a Slovenian resort near the Italian border.
GOLF
World Golf Hall of Fame taps Woods — Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods will join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Woods was elected Wednesday to be part of the 2021 induction class, a decision with as much suspense as a tap-in. Woods shares the PGA Tour record with 82 career victories, and his 15 major championships are second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18. He has 11 other victories in tours around the world, including Europe, Japan, Asia and Australia. “I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement.
— Bulletin wire reports
