FOOTBALL
Seahawks place tender on Bend’s Hollister — The Seahawks placed a tender on tight end Jacob Hollister, of Bend, late Monday. The restricted free agent got a second-round tender, meaning a salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season and assuring that if he were to sign with another team the Seahawks would get a second-round draft choice back as compensation. Hollister was acquired from the Patriots for a seventh-round pick last April and ended up playing a key role at an injury-depleted position, making 41 catches, third-most on the team, for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
BASKETBALL
Pritchard first Naismith Trophy finalist in UO history — Oregon’s Payton Pritchard was one of five Naismith Trophy finalists announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Joining Pritchard among the finalists for the nation’s most outstanding men’s college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton. The 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pritchard was one of just three players nationally to average at least 20 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.
Nets players, including Kevin Durant, test positive for coronavirus — Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on Tuesday. The players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians. Of the four players, the Nets announced three are asymptomatic while one is exhibiting symptoms. According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant was one of the players who tested positive.
GOLF
PGA Championship postponed — The PGA Championship is being postponed, a person involved in the discussions told The Associated Press. It was scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco. It follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that events of 50 people or more not be held for eight weeks. That would last until the Sunday before the PGA Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Longtime UO athletic administrator dies — Jim Bartko, a longtime Oregon athletic department administrator, died Monday in Eugene after collapsing during a workout. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during surgery. Bartko was 54. He worked at Oregon from 1989 to 2007, and from 2008-14, rising to the position of senior associate athletic director. Bartko was athletic director at Fresno State from 2015-17, before returning to Eugene, where he worked most recently as a UO fundraiser. He had been open in recent years about his struggles with alcoholism and said he had been sexually abused as a boy. Bartko recently had come out with a book, “Boy in the Mirror” with co-writer Bob Welch about being the survivor of childhood sexual abuse.
—Bulletin wire reports
