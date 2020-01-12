TENNIS

Serena snaps title slump — Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Williams had not won a title since the Australian Open in January 2017, and not since she became a mother to her daughter Olympia, who was at courtside to see the victory. "It feels good. It's been a long time," Williams said. "I think you can see the relief on my face.” The 23-time major winner donated her $43,000 winner's check to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires, joining many other tennis stars, such as Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, who have pledged money to the already monthslong fire emergency there.

FOOTBALL

Vikings OC Stefanski reportedly is Browns' new coach — Kevin Stefanski coached running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks in Minnesota. He is about to take on his most challenging group yet — the Cleveland Browns. The Vikings offensive coordinator, who came close to getting Cleveland's job last year but finished second to Freddie Kitchens, was hired as the Browns' new coach — their 10th since 1999 — on Sunday, a person familiar with the team's decision and plans told The Associated Press. Stefanski, 37, agreed to accept the position a day after Minnesota's season ended with a 27-10 loss to San Francisco in the NFC playoffs. An official announcement is expected Monday.

Patriots' Edelman arrested in Southern California — New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone's car, authorities said Sunday. Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement. Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. It was not known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

OLYMPICS

Iranian female medalist Alizadeh defects — Kimia Alizadeh, the only woman to have ever won an Olympic medal for Iran, defected from the country and moved to Europe, the martial artist announced on Instagram. The 21-year-old taekwondo bronze medalist wrote she is “one of the millions of oppressed woman in Iran.” She cited the country’s “hypocrisy” of using athletes for political ends while oppressing them. “They took me wherever they wanted. Whatever they said I wore. Every sentence they ordered I repeated,” Alizadeh said. “Whenever they saw fit, they confiscated me. They put my medals on the obligatory veil and attributed it to their management and tact.”