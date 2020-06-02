FOOTBALL
Seahawks sign fourth-round pick TE Colby Parkinson — The Seattle Seahawks have signed tight end Colby Parkinson, the first of the team’s 2020 draft picks to sign. Parkinson’s signing was listed on the official NFL transactions on Tuesday. Seattle made eight picks in the April draft. Parkinson was taken with the first of Seattle’s two fourth-round selections. At 6-foot-7, Parkinson is another tall target for quarterback Russell Wilson, especially in red-zone situations. Parkinson had 48 receptions and just one drop in his final season at Stanford. He had just one touchdown last season but had seven TD catches in 2018. Parkinson is part of a loaded tight end group that includes Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson.
HORSE RACING
Arrogate, North America’s richest racehorse, dies at 7 — Arrogate, winner of the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic and the champion 3-year-old male that year on his way to becoming North America’s all-time leading money earner, has died. He was 7. Juddmonte Farms said Arrogate was euthanized Tuesday after becoming ill. The Lexington, Kentucky, breeding farm said it was unclear what the illness was and a necropsy is planned. Juddmonte said Arrogate had been having a successful breeding season until last week when it was suspended because of what was initially suspected to be a sore neck. Days later, he fell in his stall and efforts to get him back up were unsuccessful. He was taken to an animal hospital in Lexington for tests. Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Arrogate had seven wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $17,422,600, making him North America’s all-time richest thoroughbred.
BASKETBALL
Hoops Hall mulls date for Bryant, Class of 2020 induction — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the all-but-certain election of NBA superstars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, but also a chance to unveil a completely renovated museum. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening has been pushed back two months to July 1 and the induction ceremony — which will posthumously honor Bryant along with longtime college coach Eddie Sutton — is being postponed, either to October or the spring. A commemorative coin that was supposed to be released at the Final Four will instead go on sale on Thursday. “All of these things are going to happen. It’s just a matter of the timing’s going to be delayed,” Hall president and CEO John Doleva said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press. “We will have the most remarkable class ever, when that happens. We didn’t plan it this way and it’s not the way we would have chosen to do it,” he said. “But we’re fortunate that our plans were able to remain in place, even though the timing has changed.”
OLYMPICS
Russia gets court date to appeal Olympic ban — With the Olympic Games postponed until next summer, Russia will get a chance to appeal its four-year doping ban and, perhaps, compete in Tokyo. It was late last year that the World Anti-Doping Agency recommended barring the Russian team, flag and anthem from international competition after finding the country had manipulated years of test results to conceal widespread cheating by its athletes. The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Tuesday set an early November date to hear evidence in the case. Russia has been embroiled in a series of doping scandals involving athletes, coaches and officials. If the WADA recommendation is upheld, its team will remain sanctioned through the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, with individual athletes allowed to compete as “neutrals” only if they can convince authorities they have not doped.
MOTOR RACING
F1 will start with 2 races at the Austrian GP in July — Formula One will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing. The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement on Tuesday. The next race will be in Hungary on July 19 followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on Aug. 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors. Further races are scheduled for Spain on Aug. 16 and Belgium on Aug. 30, with Italy completing the European swing on Sept. 6. There will be no spectators allowed to attend, although there may be later in the year if health conditions allow it.
GOLF
Ohio’s Doubleheader: PGA Tour goes back-to-back at Muirfield — The course Jack Nicklaus built is getting golf’s version of a doubleheader. The PGA Tour has reached an agreement with Workday Inc. to be title sponsor of a one-time tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It would fill a gap in the schedule created by the cancellation of the John Deere Classic. The John Deere is to return to the schedule in 2021. In a memo sent Tuesday afternoon to players, the tour said the new event would be July 9-12 and held without spectators. The following week is the Memorial at Muirfield Village, with spectators still a possibility. The name of the tournament was not mentioned, along with other details such as the size of the purse. But it said the field for the first event would be 156 players, allowing the Memorial to return to its elite status as an invitational with a 120-man field.
— Bulletin wire reports
