PARALYMPICS
Wheelchair hoops removed from 2024 program — Wheelchair basketball was removed from the 2024 Paralympics program on Friday, and it could be cut from the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics as well. The International Paralympic Committee and the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation are in a dispute about how players are graded and which ones should be eligible to compete. The sport is open to a wide range of disabled athletes with rules requiring teams to include people with impairments of different severity. The IPC wants to reassess some wheelchair basketball players hoping to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics and block any it considers ineligible. The 2024 Paralympic Games will be in Paris, and the ruling could still be reversed.
— Bulletin wire report
