SOCCER
U.S. blanks Canada in Olympic qualifying final — Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Carson, California. Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games. The United States did not concede a goal in five qualifying matches, and scored 25 times. The U.S. and Canada had both already secured spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals. The region has two Olympic berths. The U.S., ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Mexico 4-0 in one semifinal and eighth-ranked Canada edged Costa Rica in the other game on Friday.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night coming to Portland — One of the premier events in mixed martial arts, UFC Fight Night, is coming to Portland on April 11 with the event slated to take place at the Moda Center. UFC representatives confirmed the news to The Oregonian and have also provided a preliminary look at the fight card for the event. Official times for the early prelims, prelims and main fight card have yet to be announced. Tickets for the event go on sale starting Feb. 21 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster once they go on sale. The evening’s main event will feature a heavyweight matchup with Alistair Overeem taking on Walt Harris. Overeem, 39, is a well-known commodity in the mixed martial arts world and has toppled some of the sport’s most well-known fighters in Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir.
Jones defeats Reyes to keep title — Jon Jones retained his title at UFC 247 on Saturday night, beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. After the bout in Houston, opinions on the outcome were anything but unanimous. Jones retained his light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes. The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd, as many felt the challenger had proven enough to take the title. UFC president Dana White addressed what turned out to be a disputed decision. “The scoring was all over the map,” said White, noting that he thought Reyes had a 3-1 edge entering the final round.
TENNIS
U.S. edges Latvia in Fed Cup qualifying — After Serena Williams was defeated for the first time in a Fed Cup singles match, it was left to Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands to get the United States into the Fed Cup Finals. Kenin and Mattek-Sands teamed up for a 6-4, 6-0 doubles victory over Jelena Ostapekno and Anastasija Sevastova to give the U.S. a 3-2 win over Latvia in their Fed Cup qualifying match on Saturday night in Everett, Washington. It was a more challenging day than expected for the Americans, who held a 2-0 lead entering the second day of singles matches. But Ostapenko beat Kenin in three sets, and Sevastova followed with a stunning three-set victory over Williams.
BASEBALL
Betts deal moving ahead as Dodgers add prospects — The seismic three-team trade that leaked Tuesday, igniting intense reactions on opposite coasts with superstar outfielder Mookie Betts slated to go from Boston to the Los Angeles Dodgers, before stalling and angering people at all levels of the baseball industry, is finally on the verge of completion in a slightly different form, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. As originally designed, the Red Sox, seeking to dip under the collective balance tax threshold, will send Betts and pitcher David Price along with cash to the Dodgers. Los Angeles will ship outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Dodgers also will reportedly send Boston two highly regarded minor league prospects, catcher Connor Wong and shortstop Jeter Downs. Neither player was part of the original proposal. The first variation of the trade had Minnesota sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston and receiving starter Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers. Maeda would still go to Minnesota, but Graterol would land in Los Angeles. The trade agreement is pending a medical review of all players involved.
