FOOTBALL
Giants show interest in Herbert — Justin Herbert has been connected with the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL draft, which begins with the first round on Thursday. Most evaluators expect Herbert won’t fall past the Dolphins, with the No. 5 pick or the Chargers with the No. 6 pick. However, Herbert may not make it to the No. 5 pick. The New York Giants, with the No. 4 pick, have “spent a lot of time researching” and done a “ton of work” on the former Oregon Ducks’ quarterback, according to a report. “The Giants have done more than their share of homework on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert,” said Ian Rapoport, an NFL insider for the NFL Network. “Herbert has FaceTimed recently with (Giants) head coach Joe Judge.” Of course, with just two days before the draft, the Giants could be engaging in an elaborate disinformation campaign. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has told anyone who’ll listen they are interested in trading down and their “interest” in Herbert could be an effort to entice a quarterback-hungry team to trade up.
UO’s Throckmorton underrated, according to analyst — Calvin Throckmorton isn’t viewed as a high draft pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which begins Thursday. The former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman is expected to be a Day 2 (rounds 2-3) or Day 3 (rounds 4-7) selection. However, one college football analyst said the senior has been underrated by evaluators. Throckmorton is the “biggest sleeper among offensive linemen in the entire 2020 class,” said Yogi Roth, a Pac-12 college football analyst. “When you watch him on tape, it’s pretty obvious.” Roth highlighted Throckmorton’s versatility. Throckmorton started in 52 consecutive games and he made 12 starts at right tackle and two at center during the 2019 season. Throckmorton was the only FBS player to start at four different offensive line positions during the 2018 season.
BASEBALL
MLB can cut pay, lay off managers, coaches starting May 1 — Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1. Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. “Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred wrote in an email Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.”
Minors prepared to accept cut to 120 affiliates — The minor leagues are prepared to agree to Major League Baseball’s proposal to cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 next year, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a plan that would impact hundreds of prospects and cut player development expenses. An electronic negotiating session is scheduled for Wednesday. In informal talks, parties have discussed the possibility of a radical overhaul in which MLB would take over all or many of the duties of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, another person familiar with the negotiations said. Instead of franchise affiliations, there would be licensing agreements similar to those of hotel chains, that person said. MLB would then sell sponsorship, licensing and media rights, a switch that may lead to decreased overhead and increased revenue.
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympics, Paralympics to cut 10% to 20% due to virus — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is bracing for cuts of 10% to 20% because of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed the Olympics back one year and triggered losses across the nation’s sports organizations, The Associated Press has learned. The AP received a copy of a letter CEO Sarah Hirshland sent to leaders across the U.S. Olympic world Tuesday in which she said the exact nature of the cuts would be determined by the end of May. “Rather than attempting a simple across-the-board reduction, we will make strategic decisions based on the resources needed to continue mission-critical programs, services and functions,” Hirshland wrote. She said she has taken a 20% pay cut and the rest of the executive team has taken 10% pay cuts through at least the end of the year.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.