COLLEGE COMMITS
Redmond athletes announce college plans —Three Redmond High athletes have declared their intentions to compete in college. Seniors Cooper Browning, Andrew McKague and Dylan Moss made their announcements at a Feb. 4 signing ceremony at Redmond High School. Browning, who was a second-team all-Intermountain Conference infielder in 2019, will play baseball at NCAA Division III Linfield College in McMinnville. McKague will join the football program at NAIA College of Idaho as a punter. Moss, a lineman who received all-league honors on both offense and defense last season, will play football at NCAA Division II Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
FOOTBALL
Panthers owner says Cam Newton’s future depends on health — Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton’s future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery. The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lis franc injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11. The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year’s salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP.
Vegas agency allocates $2.4M to host NFL draft in April — Tourism officials in Las Vegas are allocating $2.4 million to host the NFL draft in April. Plans for the April 23-25 draft include closing a central part of the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace and setting a red carpet area amid the iconic fountains in front of the Bellagio resort. Boats will ferry players and VIPs to the stage. A main viewing area is planned near the High Roller observation wheel next to the Caesars Forum, where teams will make their selections in a conference center the league and city are dubbing Selection Square. The NFL began moving the draft around in 2015. It has been in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee. Plans call for the draft to be in Cleveland next year.
—Bulletin staff and wire reports
