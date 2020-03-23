FOOTBALL
Seahawks get cornerback Dunbar in trade — The Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday. The move addresses Seattle's need for cornerback depth and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. At 6-foot-2 with long arms, Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system. Dunbar had a career-best four interceptions last season for the Redskins. He has started 17 of the past 18 games he’s played for Washington. He missed five games last season with a hamstring injury and made it clear he wanted to play somewhere other than Washington for the upcoming season.
Ex-Brady backup Hoyer agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots — Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday. In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady left in free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 34-year-old began his career as Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He has played in 69 games with 38 starts and has completed 873 of 1,477 passes for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.
SOCCER
Will Wilson, Andrew Luck's uncle, becomes CEO of US Soccer — Will Wilson, co-head of the NFL division of a sports representation agency and the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired Monday as chief executive officer of the troubled U.S. Soccer Federation. He starts work March 30 and will fill a job that had been open since the retirement on Sept. 16 of Dan Flynn, who took over from Hank Steinbrecher in June 2000. The USSF faces a gender discrimination lawsuit by women on its national team, which led to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro's resignation on March 12. Cordeiro was replaced by USSF Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone, a World Cup and Olympic champion for the U.S. In addition, the U.S. is still rebounding from the failure of its men's team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Jay Berhalter, the USSF's No. 2 official as chief commercial and strategy officer, left last month after it became clear he would not become CEO. He is the brother of men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter.
São Paulo stadium turning into hospital for coronavirus — Pacaembu Stadium in downtown São Paulo is being turned into an open-air hospital to handle cases from the coronavirus outbreak. The 45,000-seat stadium is expected to house more than 200 beds for minor cases of COVID-19. It should be ready in 10 days. The stadium is near several key hospitals in Brazil's biggest metropolis, which is the local epicenter of the disease. As of Monday afternoon, Brazil had more than 1,600 confirmed cases, and 25 deaths. Almost all arenas used in the 2014 World Cup were also offered by clubs as open-air hospitals and health care units. Brazil has a public health care system, but federal and state officials believe it will be overwhelmed by the end of April.
—From Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.