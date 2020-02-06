BASKETBALL
Public memorial slated for Kobe Bryant — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday. The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. No official announcement about the memorial has been made.
SOCCER
Senior MLS players to get pay raise — The minimum salary for senior players in Major League Soccer will rise from $70,250 last year to $109,200 in 2024 as part of a five-year collective bargaining agreement, and the use of charter flights will expand. Free-agent eligibility also will increase under the agreement announced Thursday, which is subject to ratification by both sides. Spending power per team will go up from $8.49 million last year to $11,643,000 in the final season of the deal. The agreement includes a provision in which players will share in increased media revenue in 2023 and 2024.
OLYMPICS
Female athlete to launch torch relay for 1st time — For the first time, a woman has been chosen to launch the torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in Greece. Greece’s Olympic committee said Thursday it has picked Rio de Janeiro shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki as the first torchbearer following the flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on March 12. The last torchbearer will also be a woman — Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi, who won the pole vault gold medal at Rio.
RUNNING
Boston Marathon modifies start times to showcase women — The Boston Marathon is tweaking its start times to send the elite men off before the women for the race’s 124th edition this year, a reversal that organizers hope will give the women’s race more attention. The race is set for April 20. Officials said the new times will minimize the chance of the top men passing women in the elite field and overtaking coverage of the women’s finish. Since the leaders are accompanied by media trucks and police motorcycle escorts, it was also a safety issue.
Bulletin wire reports
