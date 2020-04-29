VOLLEYBALL
U.S. women’s indoor volleyball league to begin play next year — The top women’s indoor volleyball players in the U.S. will now have their own professional league at home, giving more players an opportunity to prolong their careers past college without having to go overseas. They will get to help govern the league themselves, too. Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, announced plans Wednesday for a six-week league to begin next February in an as-yet undetermined city in the Southeast. It won’t conflict with Olympic preparations ahead of next summer’s games in Tokyo for those players on the U.S. squad. “I’ve been a professional volleyball athlete for a decade now and every time we want to make a living and go play professionally we have to leave the country to do it, so to have Athletes Unlimited, not only having a shorter season, getting to play at home for the first time, it’s so special,” U.S. star Foluke Akinradewo, who has signed on to play, said during a telephone interview Wednesday.
CYCLING
Spanish Vuelta reduces format for 1st time in 35 years — The Spanish Vuelta cycling race has reduced its format for the first time in more than three decades because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said Wednesday this year’s race will have 18 stages, three fewer than the usual format. The last time the event did not have 21 stages was in 1985. The change was confirmed after the three initial stages that were set to take place in the Netherlands were canceled earlier on Wednesday. The Vuelta was supposed to start on Aug. 14 in the Dutch regions of Utrecht and North Brabant but the rescheduling of the race because of the coronavirus forced local organizers to cancel the country’s participation. Dutch organizers said the project “had been designed as a big summer party” but would not be able to take place later in the year. All three of the Grand Tour races — the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta — have been pushed back because of the pandemic. A new starting date for the Vuelta and Giro have yet to be announced, but they are expected to take place after the world championships, which are scheduled for Sept. 20-27.
BASEBALL
Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony — Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their big moment at Cooperstown. The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the class will be included at next year’s induction festivities on July 25, 2021. A record crowd had been expected this summer at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain who was elected in January by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Jeter and Walker were to be inducted with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players’ union head who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport. This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.
HOCKEY
Leading plan for NHL return includes empty rinks — Get used to the concept of pods and pucks if the NHL is going to have any chance of completing its season, with the most likely scenarios calling for games in empty, air-conditioned arenas during the dog days of summer. What is emerging as the leading plan involves bringing teams back in a few empty NHL buildings to complete some, if not all, of the remaining regular-season games before opening the playoffs . The most aggressive timetable would have players returning to their home rinks as early as May 15, followed by a training camp and possible exhibition games in June, a person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press. The regular season would then resume in July, with the Cup awarded in September, the person said Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because plans haven’t been finalized.
— Bulletin wire reports
