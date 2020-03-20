SKIING
Mt. Hood Meadows suspends operations for the season — Mt. Hood Meadows ski area has suspended operations for the remainder of the season, according to a Friday news release. “For now we are suspending operations to support this global effort to reduce viral spread,” the release noted. Hiking and skinning will still be allowed while operations are suspended, though without ski patrol or other assistance. Nordic trails will be groomed Friday and Monday mornings through April 10. For more information, visit skihood.com.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks commit to help CenturyLink Field workers — The Seattle Seahawks and CenturyLink Field have committed more than $700,000 to pay part-time employees affected by canceled events at the stadium. The Seahawks, Vulcan, Inc. and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced a series of supportive efforts in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Allen foundation is donating $500,000 to the Seattle Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund, and the Seahawks say they will be making a separate financial donation. Vulcan is also committing $100,000 to support Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The company has been headquartered in that neighborhood since 2000. Along with the financial donation, the Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers are donating thousands of pounds of unused food to local food banks in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SOCCER
NWSL delays kickoff of regular season — The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus. The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The nine-team NWSL, which includes the Portland Thorns, has not announced when the season might start.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.