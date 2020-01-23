BASEBALL
Mets make Rojas their new manager — The New York Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán. New York announced the move Thursday, a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets’ quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract. Rojas became New York’s fourth manager in the past 21/2 years — and third in four months. Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
OLYMPICS
NCAA approves pay for Olympic hopefuls — The NCAA will now permit elite athletes to be paid for training expenses by the U.S. Olympic Committee and other national governing bodies. The Division I Council adopted the legislation Wednesday at the NCAA convention and it is effective immediately. Under the new legislation, athletes designated elite by the USOC or other organizations can have travel expenses paid for parents, coaches or trainers. The new rules also will allow potential Olympians to spend more time working with their college coaches .
BASKETBALL
Shaq’s son to transfer from UCLA — Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, plans to transfer from UCLA, where he sat out his first year after heart surgery and played just 13 games this season. O’Neal announced his decision on social media Wednesday night but did not mention his plans. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while playing 10.2 minutes per game.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.