SOCCER
Timbers add Polish forward Niezgoda — The Portland Timbers have acquired Polish forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a designated player in a transfer from Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw, the Timbers announced Thursday. Terms were not disclosed, but previous reports indicated the transfer fee was about $3.8 million. The Timbers are hoping Niezgoda will bring scoring punch to an attack that is now without departed forward Brian Fernandez. In the last three seasons with Legia Warsaw, the 6-foot-1 Niezgoda, 24, has scored 29 goals and notched six assists in 62 matches.
BASEBALL
Mariners acquire veteran reliever Hirano — The Seattle Mariners added a veteran arm to their bullpen Thursday, agreeing to a $1.6 million, one-year contract with Yoshihisa Hirano. Hirano has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in 137 games with a 3.47 ERA. Hirano, 35, was exceptional in 2018 when he struck out 69 batters in 661/3 innings and allowed just 18 earned runs. He struggled last season while appearing in 62 games.
— Bulletin wire reports
