FOOTBALL
Antonio Brown turns himself in, released on bail — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, jail, where he turned himself in to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition, and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing. Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said. Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit, with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge’s questions. Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.
— Bulletin wire report
