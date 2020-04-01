BASKETBALL
Washington’s Isaiah Stewart declares for NBA draft — Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA draft Wednesday after becoming a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Huskies. Stewart was expected to leave Washington after one season even before he set foot on campus. He arrived to huge expectations that he would further Washington’s resurgence under coach Mike Hopkins but the team underachieved and suffered numerous painful close losses. Stewart, a bruising 6-foot-9 forward, was named to the all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season, even while opposing defenses focused on stopping his interior game. Stewart also blocked 65 shots and averaged a team-high 32 minutes per game. He is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the June draft.
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar’s virtual race to be aired on NBC Sports Network — IndyCar’s virtual racing will be televised beginning with Saturday’s iRacing event, which has been picked up by NBC Sports. The debut virtual race last weekend drew 433,000 combined viewers to both IndyCar and iRacing’s online stream. Total viewers jumped to 600,000 when IndyCar tallied how many watched drivers’ social media feeds or gaming channels. NASCAR has done well in its virtual racing series, setting records for viewership the last two weeks. Its Sunday virtual race that aired on some Fox affiliates and nationally on its cable channel drew 1.3 million viewers. NBC Sports is IndyCar’s broadcast partner but had declined to air the first iRacing event. Now it will use its booth of Leigh Diffey, Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell to call the race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. More than two dozen IndyCar drivers are expected to compete, including five-time series champion Scott Dixon, who did not take part in last week’s event. Sage Karam won the event at virtual Watkins Glen in New York.
BASEBALL
MLB cancels Cubs-Cards June series in London — Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13-14. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum sent to MLB employees on Wednesday. MLB said March 19 that it had scrapped series in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico. MLB played in Europe for the first time last June 29-30, when the New York Yankees swept a pair of games from the Boston Red Sox in London. Opening day was to have been March 26, and MLB has delayed the start of its season until mid-May at the earliest.
FOOTBALL
Former Syracuse coach Frank Maloney dead at 79 — Former Syracuse football coach Frank Maloney, who succeeded the winningest coach in school history when the program was in decline, has died. He was 79. Maloney died Monday at his home in Chicago, his family told the university. The cause was metastatic brain cancer, according to Syracuse.com. Maloney played center and guard at Michigan from 1959-61 and served as an assistant coach, mostly under Bo Schembechler, at his alma mater from 1968-73. He was hired at Syracuse to succeed Hall of Famer Ben Schwartzwalder, who had won 153 games since 1949 and guided the Orange to their lone national championship in 1959. Maloney inherited a team that had finished 2-9 in Schwartzwalder’s final season and guided the Orange for seven seasons. His teams went 32-46 from 1974-80 at a school with a deteriorating stadium and financial troubles that had mulled not playing major college football in the aftermath of a boycott by nine players who had demanded change and racial equality in 1969.
— Bulletin wire reports
