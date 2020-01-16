Basketball

WNBA expands season, adds tournament — The WNBA season is expanding to a 36-game schedule and adding the Commissioner’s Cup tournament, the league announced Thursday. The league has had a 34-game schedule since 2003. The season begins on May 15 and ends on Sept. 20. Each team will play 10 Cup games during the season with the last one happening on July 10. The games will be the first home and road games against conference opponents. The championship is between the top team in each conference in Cup standings and is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 14.

SOCCER

Portland Thorns take Stanford star with No. 1 pick — Stanford forward Sophia Smith was selected first overall Thursday by the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League college draft. The Thorns also traded for the second pick and used it to select forward Morgan Weaver from Washington State. Smith had 17 goals and nine assists this season as a sophomore for the 2019 College Cup champion Cardinal. Smith is in training camp with the U.S. national team in Florida. Last week, the Thorns traded national team defender Emily Sonnett and the rights to Australian Caitlin Foord to the Orlando Pride in exchange for the top pick.

— Bulletin wire reports