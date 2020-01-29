Football
Doleman, former Vikings star, dies at 58 — Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, whose blend of speed and power made him one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star, who had 1501/2 career sacks to rank fifth on the all-time list, was 58. The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame expressed their condolences in separate statements confirming Doleman’s death on Tuesday night. Doleman had surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection. The 6-foot-5 Doleman played two seasons for Atlanta and three seasons with San Francisco before returning to Minnesota to finish his career in 1999.
Women’s Soccer
U.S. blanks Haiti in Olympic qualifying opener — Christen Press scored the opening goal off a shoeless assist from Lynn Williams and the United States beat Haiti 4-0 on Tuesday in its opening match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Houston. The U.S., which won the Women’s World Cup last summer, extended its unbeaten streak to 24 straight games dating back to a loss to France a year ago. Press’ goal came in the second minute on a cross from Williams, who had lost her cleat in her run up the field. Williams added a goal in the 67th minute. Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd also scored. It was the first competitive match for U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took over when Jill Ellis stepped down last year.
Baseball
Cubs All-Star Bryant loses grievance — Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling. The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season. Bryant is slated to make $18.6 million this season after he avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Jan. 10.
— Bulletin wire reports
