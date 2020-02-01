FOOTBALL
Former Oregon prep star Polamalu gets HOF nod — Pittsburgh Steelers great Troy Polamalu, a graduate of Oregon’s Douglas High School, earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver. Also voted in Saturday were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson. Selected in his first year of eligibility, Polamalu played in the NFL from 2003 to 2014. He was a four-time All-Pro, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and finished with two Super Bowl rings in three trips. The other 15 members were selected previously by a special panel. They are: coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young; and players Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle.
Ravens QB Jackson is unanimous NFL MVP — Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP. Baltimore’s All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) . The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award. New Orleans WR Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England’s Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award. Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April’s draft. Jacksonville edge rusher Calais Campbell won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
SOCCER
U.S. women drub Panama in group stage — Lindsey Horan scored three goals and the U.S. national team downed Panama 8-0 on Friday night in the the group stage of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. The crowd at Houston’s BBVA Compass Stadium was announced at 14,121. The top-ranked U.S. team also defeated Haiti 4-0 in the group stage opener on Tuesday night. The Americans face Costa Rica in their group final on Monday. The top two finishers in the tournament will earn the region’s berths in the Tokyo Games this summer. The U.S. has qualified for every Olympics since women’s soccer was introduced in 1996.
Teen’s PK lifts U.S. men over Costa Rica — Ulysses Llanez scored in his U.S. national team debut near his hometown, and a young American roster opened 2020 with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica on Saturday. Llanez, an 18-year-old native of nearby Lynwood, California, buried a penalty kick in the corner in the 50th minute.
Seven Americans made their national team debuts, including four starters: Llanez, 18-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 19-year-old striker Jesús Ferreira and 20-year-old left back Sam Vines.
— Bulletin wire reports
