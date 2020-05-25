BASKETBALL
Pivec out for 2020 WNBA season due to personal reasons — Former Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec has decided to sit out the 2020 WNBA season and has been suspended by the Atlanta Dream. The Dream made the announcement over Twitter, saying Pivec is skipping the 2020 season for personal reasons. The team said it welcomed Pivec back next season. Pivec, who completed her four-year OSU career in March, was the 25th overall pick of the WNBA draft in April. The 5-foot-10 Pivec is the Beavers’ all-time leading rebounder, and among the program’s top 10 in scoring and assists. The 2020 WNBA season is on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19 — Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday. The 57-year-old Hall of Famer who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital. Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was doing fine after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after his father’s announcement.
EuroLeague cancels season — Europe’s top basketball league canceled the remainder of its season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying health concerns had to be paramount despite numerous attempts to find ways to resume play. The EuroLeague, which is composed of 18 teams across 10 European nations, had been suspended since March 12. League officials said they “explored every possible option” in trying to find a way to resume the season.
GOLF
PGA, NFL stars attract nearly 6 million viewers in TV match — Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV. Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history. It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life. Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.
HOCKEY
NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return — The NHL hopes to have players back in team facilities soon, with plenty of precautions. The league, which paused its season on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, released a memo Monday saying it is targeting early next month as the start date for Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice rinks and allowing small, voluntary group workouts on and off the ice. If the Phase 2 plan gets the green light, on-ice sessions will be noncontact and involve up to six players, who will be expected to maintain physical distancing at all times. Players will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting facilities, and when not able to physically distance.
—Bulletin wire reports
