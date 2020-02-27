LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Ex-Cougar Cheney receives basketball honor — Noah Cheney, a Mountain View High graduate and a senior guard for the Eastern Nazarene College (Quincy, Massachusetts) men’s basketball team, has been selected to the All-New England Collegiate Conference second team. Cheney averaged 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game and started 18 of 25 regular-season games for the NCAA Division III Lions.
SKIING
World Cup races canceled — The women’s World Cup ski races in Germany next week were canceled Thursday because of poor snow conditions and forecast rain. The giant slalom and slalom in Ofterschwang on March 7-8 were potential races for American star Mikaela Shiffrin to return from an extended break after the death of her father.
BASEBALL
MLB taps first black umpire crew chief — Kerwin Danley became the first African-American umpire crew chief in Major League Baseball when a number of promotions, additions and retirements were announced Thursday. The moves included Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief in MLB history born outside the United States and second overall. Ramon De Jesus moved up and became the first Dominican-born umpire on the MLB staff.
HOCKEY
Seattle team breaks ground on practice site — The foundation for Seattle’s future NHL franchise continued to take shape Thursday as the team broke ground on its practice facility . The team’s practice facility and its headquarters are the centerpiece of a larger redevelopment project on the site of a former mall. Seattle team president and CEO Tod Lewieke said the goal is to have the practice facility open in summer 2021 in the hope of holding the club’s first rookie camp and training camp there. The team is set to begin play with the 2021-22 NHL season.
—Bulletin staff and wire reports
