SKIING
New Zealand teen notches 2nd World Cup win — Alice Robinson crowned her breakthrough season in the World Cup with a second career victory on Saturday at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. The New Zealand teenager, who turned 18 in December, overtook first-run leader Petra Vlhova to win a giant slalom, almost four months after edging out America star Mikaela Shiffrin in the season opener. Shiffrin, the Olympic GS champion, was missing this time. She is taking an indefinite break from racing following the death of her father almost two weeks ago. Slovenia’s Meta Hrovat and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener shared third place as they both earned a second career podium result in giant slalom. A slalom on the same hill is scheduled for Sunday.
HORSE RACING
2019 Kentucky Derby winner retired — Country House, winner of the Kentucky Derby in 2019 after the first horse over the finish line was disqualified, has been retired because of a foot ailment. Blackwood Stables on Friday said Country House will not race again after being treated for laminitis in his right front foot. He finished second in the Derby as a 65-1 shot and was placed first when Maximum Security was disqualified.
FOOTBALL
Ducks hire new CBs coach — Oregon has hired Minnesota’s Rod Chance, a former UO analyst, as its new cornerbacks coach, a source confirmed. Chance spent last season at Minnesota, where the pass defense saw dramatic improvements in a number of statistics. Prior to his year at Minnesota, Chance was a defensive analyst at Oregon in 2018 and he is familiar with the Ducks’ veteran personnel in the secondary.
ADMINISTRATION
Former OSU AD settles lawsuit — Oregon State has dropped its lawsuit against former athletic director Todd Stansbury for failing to repay a buyout of his contract, according to a media report. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Stansbury, currently athletic director at Georgia Tech, repaid the $1,565,908.43 remaining on his Oregon State buyout on Jan. 31. Stansbury left his Oregon State athletic director post in December 2016, less than a year into the job, to take the AD post at Georgia Tech.
— Bulletin wire reports
Log In
