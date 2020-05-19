FOOTBALL
Seahawks cornerback Dunbar pleads not guilty to armed robbery charges — Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar formally pled not guilty to four counts of armed robbery Tuesday, according to his attorney Michael Grieco. The filing occurred in Broward (Fla.) County Circuit Court, and while the move was the expected next step in the process, it’s one that Grieco says continues to show his confidence that his client will be exonerated fully. Dunbar was freed from Broward County jail after posting $100,000 bond Sunday night after having turned himself in on Saturday on four counts of armed robbery related to an incident Wednesday night in Miramar, Florida. New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has also officially pled not guilty to eight counts — four of armed robbery and four of aggravated assault with a firearm — in the same incident in which it was alleged that the two men, and another who has not been identified, took $12,000 in cash and $61,000 in watches/jewelry at a party that included a high-stakes dice game.
NFL owners make changes to enhance diversity on many levels — Changes designed to enhance opportunities for minorities to get executive, head coaching and coordinator positions were passed Tuesday by NFL owners. They include addendums to the Rooney Rule, which has fallen short in its goal of increasing diversity in the league. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a conference call among the 32 teams owners replaced the planned spring meeting in Marina del Rey, California. The league’s annual meeting in March in Florida was canceled. On the same day that teams were allowed a limited reopening of their training facilities — most clubs did not do so, many because of governmental restrictions in their area — the owners eliminated one perceived barrier for minorities. All clubs will now be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach vacancies; at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator vacancies; and at least one external minority candidate for senior football operations or general manager positions. The Rooney Rule has been expanded to apply to a wide range of executive positions.
Brady gathers Bucs teammates for workout — Tom Brady isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic — or NFL rules against players working out at team facilities — keep him from preparing for a new season with his new team in Tampa Bay. Brady gathered some of his new Buccaneers teammates on a high school field early Tuesday for a throwing session. Brady wore a Buccaneers helmet and an orange jersey over his shoulder pads. The informal, players-only workout at Berkeley Preparatory School lasted two hours, according to The Tampa Bay Times. It’s not unusual for quarterbacks to organize passing workouts before training camp, but the pandemic has changed normal routines. Teams have had to rely on virtual meetings instead of traditional offseason programs as the NFL tries to make plans for a 2020 season, possibly without fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA postseason bans nearly double — The number of teams facing postseason bans because of low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate has nearly doubled in one year. Fifteen teams face the most severe sanction next season or the season after compared with eight in 2019-20. Stephen F. Austin and Alabama A&M each had three teams on the list that was released Tuesday. Any teams posting a four-year score below 930, which predicts about a 50% graduation rate, can be penalized. Scores are based on academic eligibility, graduation and retention. Each athlete receives one point per semester if they remain academically eligible and another if they graduate or return to school for the next term. The NCAA announced last week that a record 1,266 teams had perfect scores of 1,000. The scores cover 2015-16 through 2018-19.
HOCKEY
NHL’s plan to return faces possible border restriction hurdle — The NHL is still more than a week away from determining a return-to-play format, a person familiar with discussions said on Tuesday. And what that plan resembles could be complicated further should the U.S. and Canada extend border restrictions to non-essential travel into July. The person spoke after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced border restrictions will stay in effect through June 21. This marks the second time the restrictions have been extended since first being put into place March 18 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Though the NHL has left open the possibility of having training camps open as late as early August, it was unclear what effect further border restrictions will have on a league with seven of its 31 teams based in Canada.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.