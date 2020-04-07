OLYMPICS
Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games to keep spots — About 6,500 athletes who already have earned their spots for the Tokyo Games are in for 2021 under redrawn qualifying regulations published Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC released its rewritten roadmap for qualifying for the games, which were rescheduled due to the coronavirus. They’ll be held July 23 through Aug. 8 next year. The new deadline for qualifying is June 29, 2021, and entry lists are due a week later. Individual international sports federations will still be in charge of their qualifying procedures. Many sports allow athletes to qualify by compiling results over a series of events. The IOC urged the federations to find a balance “between protecting those athletes who were close to qualifying based on the previous 2020 deadlines and also ensuring the best athletes at the Olympic Games” by taking into consideration performances in 2021.
SOCCER
Russia denies U.S. allegation of World Cup bid bribes — Russian officials on Tuesday flatly denied bribing a FIFA voter with millions of dollars to support the country’s winning 2018 World Cup bid, after American prosecutors revealed new details about the alleged payments. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had no part in bribing FIFA executive committee members to win the World Cup hosting vote in December 2010. So did Russia’s top soccer official Alexey Sorokin, who led the bid. “We can’t understand what this is about, or how to react,” Sorokin told The Associated Press, referring to claims in a U.S. Department of Justice indictment unsealed late Monday. “We the bid committee had nothing to do with this. ... It looks like a perfect conspiracy theory.” The indictment said high-ranking FIFA official Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago received $5 million in bribes to vote for Russia from 10 different offshore shell companies, which used correspondent accounts in the U.S.
English soccer warned of $1B pandemic losses, clubs closing — English soccer faced warnings on Tuesday that losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic could exceed $1 billion and clubs could go out of business. The financial alarm was sounded by the heads of the English Football Association and Premier League as well-paid players in the top flight resist calls to cut their salaries because they believe the move would only benefit wealthy owners. FA chairman Greg Clarke urged the country to unite to “keep the game alive.” In the lower leagues, third-tier promotion hopeful Sunderland and fourth-tier leader Crewe announced they would place staff, including players, on the government’s job retention scheme.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 249 still on for April 18 — UFC 249 is still on schedule for April 18, with Tony Ferguson fighting Justin Gaethje for an interim lightweight title in the main event. Although UFC President Dana White hasn’t announced a venue for his promotion’s biggest pay-per-view show of the spring, he remains determined to hold an event in less than two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mixed martial arts promotion announced the change to UFC 249’s main event bout Monday. Gaethje replaces lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is apparently unable to leave Russia amid the pandemic. “The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!!” White tweeted Monday. White has remained steadfast in his plan for the UFC to fight on while virtually all high-level sports competition has stopped around the world. Even if the UFC fights without fans as expected, most U.S. states and developed nations have restrictions in place that would make it impossible to stage an MMA show.
MOTOR SPORTS
Burton, Earnhardt, Edwards headline Hall nominees — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards were among the new nominees for NASCAR’s next Hall of Fame class announced Tuesday under a revamped voting protocol. Voters for 11 years elected five members per class first from a list of 25 candidates; it was trimmed to 20 beginning with the 2015 class. The new process starting this year splits the nominees into three ballots; Modern candidates, Pioneer candidates and Landmark candidates. Two entries from the 10 Modern candidates will be elected, along with one entry apiece from the five-candidate Pioneer and Landmark categories.
FOOTBALL
Former Beaver standout nominated for College Football Hall of Fame — Former Oregon State University football standout Andy Levitre has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame by Oregon State University. The HOF is administered by the National Football Foundation. Levitre was a four-year letterman offensive lineman for the Beavers from 2005-08, redshirting in 2004. He assisted the Beavers to a record of 33-18, including 27-12 as a starter, and three bowl victories. The Beavers finished in the final Associated Press Poll each of his final three seasons which culminated with Sun Bowl victories over Missouri and Pittsburgh, and an Emerald Bowl win over Maryland. Levitre qualifies for the Hall of Fame nomination by being a first team All-American and being 10 years removed from his last college season.
Former OSU punter named to NFL All-Decade team — Los Angeles Rams’ punter Johnny Hekker was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday. The former Oregon State Beavers’ star was one of two punters selected to the team. Shane Lechler was also selected to the team. Hekker, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and named to the Pro Bowl four times during his first eight NFL seasons. He recorded the highest single-season net punting average (44.2) in NFL history during the 2013 season. Hekker’s 65-yard punt during Super Bowl 53 set a record for the longest punt in a Super Bowl. Players must have received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons in order to be eligible for the team.
— Bulletin wire reports
