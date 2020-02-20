BASKETBALL
Warriors confirm Klay won’t play — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season, the team said Thursday. It was expected that Thompson would miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors said it definitively before their game against Houston. Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had surgery on July 2. He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother “is making good progress and is right on track with his rehabilitation timeline.” Golden State expects him ready to go for training camp in late September.
TENNIS
Knee surgery sidelines Federer — Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and will miss the French Open and several other tournaments. Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee “has been bothering me for a little while” so he “decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).” Doctors “are very confident of a full recovery,” Federer said, before ending his post by telling his fans “see you on the grass!” as he targets a return for Wimbledon. Federer, 38, will skip tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami prior to the French Open, which starts on May 24. Wimbledon starts on June 29.
FOOTBALL
Marshall-ECU will mark grim anniversary — Marshall and East Carolina will open the 2020 football season a week earlier than scheduled to accommodate a national television broadcast marking the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history. The game will be played on Aug. 29. The schools were bonded forever when Marshall’s chartered plane crashed while returning from a game at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970. The jet crashed into a hillside short of an airport near Huntington, West Virginia. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players. It remains the deadliest crash involving a sports team in U.S. history.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.