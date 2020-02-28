FOOTBALL
Boghosian, former OSU assistant, passes away — Former Oregon State assistant football coach Sam Boghosian passed away Sunday at home in Indian Wells, California, at age 88. Boghosian was an assistant coach at UCLA, where he played and helped win a national championship in 1954, before heading to Oregon State under Dee Andros in 1965. He stayed at OSU, serving first as offensive line coach and later as offensive coordinator, until 1975, when he left to for the NFL and the Houston Oilers. In 1976, he joined the staff of the expansion Seattle Seahawks as offensive line coach. He left coaching in 1978 but returned in 1979 to serve as offensive line coach for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and stayed until 1987, winning two Super Bowl titles.
SWIMMING
China’s top swimmer gets 8-year ban — China’s greatest swimmer, three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang, was banned for eight years on Friday, likely ending the 28-year-old Sun’s racing days before he could defend his 200-meter freestyle title at the Tokyo Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home in September 2018 that turned confrontational.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.