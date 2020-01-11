FOOTBALL

Cowher voted to Hall of Fame — Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night. Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker delivered the news to Cowher during CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast. “This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but …” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year’s Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer. Cowher, 62, was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006 and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh teams won nine division titles. Cowher had an overall career record of 161-99-1 with a .619 winning percentage.

Wake Forest QB will transfer to Georgia — With Jake Fromm heading to the NFL, quarterback Jamie Newman announced Saturday that he will transfer to Georgia from Wake Forest for his final college season. Newman, who some reports said could be headed for Oregon, is coming off his first full year as the Demon Deacons’ starter. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 574 yards and six TDs. Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.

TENNIS

U.S. Open champ among Australian withdrawals — Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn from the tournament due to knee injuries. The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, starts Jan. 20 in Melbourne. The 19-year-old Andreescu, Canada’s first winner of a Grand Slam singles tournament, has not played since suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in October in China.

SOCCER

Japanese striker still in the game at 52 — One of the longest careers in soccer has been extended after 52-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura signed a contract with J-League club Yokohama FC on Saturday. Miura, who will turn 53 on Feb. 26, will enter his 35th season this year. Miura played in just three matches last year and did not score any goals but extended his record as the oldest player in the J-League. He joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and in March 2017 became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, catching global media attention by surpassing England legend Stanley Matthews’ longevity record. Nicknamed “King Kazu,” Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career and represented Japan’s national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

— Bulletin wire reports