BASEBALL
Virus threat empties stadiums in Japan — Japan’s professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums because of the threat of the spreading coronavirus. The regular season is to open on March 20. The virus that began in China is disrupting all of the country’s sports schedules and has raised concerns about the Tokyo Olympics. They are to open on July 24 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.
BASKETBALL
Embiid fined for gesture, language — The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 on Wednesday, two days after he made an obscene gesture on the court and used profane language during a live television interview. The gesture occurred with 17 seconds left in the Sixers’ 129-112 win over the Hawks on Monday night. With the clock winding down, Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter came from behind and swiped the ball from Embiid, who was trying to dribble it out. Embiid responded by flashing a middle finger at Huerter. He later apologized. He later used profanity in a postgame walkoff interview.
FOOTBALL
New bowl will feature Pac-12, Mountain West teams — The Pac-12 and the Mountain West believe football fans around their conferences will be eager to see what is inside SoFi Stadium. The conferences’ commissioners formally announced the new LA Bowl on Wednesday at the under-construction stadium south of downtown Los Angeles. For at least the next six years, the Mountain West’s top team will face the fifth choice from the Pac-12 in December at the home stadium of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers. A date is not firmly set for the LA Bowl, but it is expected to take place on a Saturday in December.
Former Seattle QB Boykin gets prison — Trevone Boykin, a former quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. Boykin and prosecutors agreed to the sentence in return for his guilty plea to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. Boykin’s attorney said his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year. Shabrika Bailey alleged that Boykin broke her jaw in two places in the March 2018 beating. The Seahawks cut Boykin in the wake of the allegation.
— Bulletin wire reports
