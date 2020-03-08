COMMUNITY SPORTS
Bend Rugby drubs Eugene — Dakota Parker ran for four tries and Austin Alley scored 22 points Saturday as the Bend Rugby Club beat Eugene 67-14 in a home league match at High Desert Middle School. Alley scored a try, a penalty kick and seven conversions for the Roughriders in their opening game of the second half of the 2019-20 season. Bend improved to 9-1 for the season and 5-1 in league play, and the Roughriders remain in first place in the D3 South Division of the Pacific NW Rugby Union. The team welcomes new players; no experience required. The Roughriders practice from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Skyline Sports Complex in Bend.
SOCCER
Timbers shut out Nashville — Diego Valeri scored an early goal and the Portland Timbers beat expansion Nashville SC 1-0 on Sunday. Valeri scored in the 12th minute, with a volley to the far corner off a header from Andy Polo. The match came as Nashville recovers from tornadoes that killed 24 people and caused massive damage in middle Tennessee last week. Fans at Portland's Providence Park displayed a large banner that said "Rose City (heart) Music City." The Timbers also pledged $15 of every general admission ticket sold to tornado relief. Nashville outshot Portland 13-3. The Timbers rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to Minnesota in the season opener last weekend.
U.S. women take 1-0 win over Spain — Julie Ertz scored on a header in the 87th minute and the United States extended its unbeaten streak to 30 games with a 1-0 win over Spain in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday at a sold-out Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Christen Press sent a crossing pass from the left flank on a free kick and Ertz, running at full speed, nodded it past Sandra Panos. The Spanish goalkeeper got a hand on the shot but could not prevent it from going into the net. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made three saves in her second shutout of the tournament. The win gave the United States six points and put it in position to win the four-team tournament with a tie against winless Japan on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Chinese fighter wins memorable bout — Zhang Weili had just won a split decision over Joanna Jedzrejczyk late Saturday night in Las Vegas in what, according to industry experts, will go down as one of the most memorable mixed martial arts bouts in history, but immediately after her thoughts turned to her native China and the coronavirus outbreak. Minutes following her first title defense at UFC 248, the 115-pound champion, the first from the world’s most populous country, encouraged everyone at T-Mobile Arena and watching on pay-per-view to band together during this time of uncertainty with new cases of covid-19 continuing to be reported. Two judges scored the brutal fight 48-47 in favor of Zhang, and a third awarded the decision by the same score to Jedzrejczyk, the five-time champion who absorbed a vicious blow that left her with a massive hematoma on her forehead.
BASKETBALL
Iowa State ends Baylor women's streak — Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 seconds left, to help Iowa State stun No. 2 Baylor 57-56 on Sunday in Ames, Iowa, ending the Lady Bears' 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak. The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) last lost a conference regular-season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. Their only other loss this season came to South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament. Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens' layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer. After timeouts by both teams, Joens was fouled with less than a second left. After the officials reviewed that there was still time on the clock, Joens hit the first of the two free throws.
BASEBALL
Rangers' Calhoun hit in mouth with pitch — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a pitch during a spring training game Sunday in Surprise, Arizona. The left-handed-hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning. Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He is expected to be re-examined Monday.
