Sports in brief

SKIING

Switzerland’s Yule wins another night slalom — Swiss skier Daniel Yule showed that his surprising victory a year ago was no fluke by winning a World Cup night slalom again Wednesday at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy. Protecting his first-run advantage, Yule won by 0.15 seconds ahead of Norwegian favorite Henrik Kristoffersen. Frenchman Clement Noel, the winner in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sunday, finished third, 0.25 behind, after posting the fastest second run to move up from eighth.

FOOTBALL

Ex-Michigan State coach Perles dies at 85 —George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was a key defensive assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 85. Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletic director and member of the school’s governing body. Michigan State announced Perles’ death Wednesday. Perles won Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990 and coaching the school in seven bowl games.

Giants land Pats assistant Judge as new head coach — New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach. The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday. Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.

Georgia QB Fromm opts for NFL — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year . Fromm announced his decision Wednesday , one week after leading the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Fromm passed for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage (60.8) and quarterback rating (141.2) of his college career.

