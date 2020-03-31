BASEBALL
MLB vets get $4,775 daily during virus outset — Gerrit Cole, Mike Trout and other veteran major leaguers will receive $4,775 per day in advance pay for the first 60 days of the season during the stoppage caused by the new coronavirus, a total of $286,500. That’s just 2.5% percent of the $193,548 the New York Yankees pitcher and Los Angeles Angels outfielder were scheduled to earn each day during the 186-day season from their $36 million salaries, tied for the major league high this year. The daily total was obtained by The Associated Press after it was confirmed by Major League Baseball and the players’ association following their agreement last week on how to proceed during the stoppage. Less veteran players receive smaller amounts specified in the agreement: $16,500, $30,000 or $60,000, depending on the contract. MLB has delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest.
HOCKEY
NHL extends self-quarantine guideline — The NHL has extended its guideline for players and staff to self-quarantine until April 15 and it is possible the coronavirus pandemic could push that back even further. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the extension to the Associated Press on Tuesday. It adds an extra 11 days to the previous guidance of April 4, which Daly last week acknowledged was “a meaningless date” because of the rapidly changing situation. “As we get closer to the date, we’re going to have to make decisions as to what to do then,” Daly said. The NHL put its season on pause March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining. Commissioner Gary Bettman said then he was optimistic of resuming the season and awarding the Stanley Cup. The timeline for doing that still isn’t clear. The NHL has asked teams for arena availability dates through August.
BASKETBALL
‘The Last Dance’ look at Jordan’s last title starts April 19 — The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release. ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern. “April 19th can’t come fast enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!!” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted upon hearing news of the series’ long-awaited release. The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years. ESPN was originally planning to release the documentary in June, when this season’s NBA Finals were to be played. Without sports to air right now because of the global coronavirus pandemic, those plans were accelerated. The documentary was born in the fall of 1997 when Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and coach Phil Jackson allowed an NBA Entertainment film crew permission to follow the team all season.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC champ Jones pleads guilty to 2nd DWI — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to his second drunken driving offense in New Mexico. Court records show the 32-year-old mixed martial arts fighter entered his plea Tuesday and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation. Jones also was ordered to complete a minimum of 90 days of outpatient treatment, pay maximum fines and fees, and complete community service. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped other charges of possession of an open container, no proof of insurance, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. Jones was arrested last week in Albuquerque , police said.
FOOTBALL
Bears finalize trade with Jags for QB Foles — The Chicago Bears finalized a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on Tuesday. The Bears are banking on Foles — the backup quarterback who helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl — to bounce back from an injury-riddled season with Jacksonville and at least give them another option if Mitchell Trubisky struggles again or gets hurt next year. Chicago sent a 2020 compensatory fourth-round draft pick to Jacksonville in the trade agreed to two weeks ago. The Jaguars parted with the 31-year-old Foles just over a year after signing him to a four-year, $88 million contract that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He broke his left collarbone early in the season opener, missed the next eight games and got benched in his third game back. Rookie Gardner Minshew played well enough in his absence to make Foles expendable.
