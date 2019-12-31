Correction
A story headlined “Tour of Meissner slated for Sunday” that appeared Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Page B1 included an incorrect start time for the Tour of Meissner Mass Start Classic Nordic Citizen Race and Tour. The start time is 9 a.m. The error was a result of incorrect information provided to The Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.