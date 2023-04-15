Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career double in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.
The 31-year-old Trout became the fourth player in MLB history with 300 doubles, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases by his age-31 season, joining Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.
Trout hit his double off the Green Monster against Boston starter Nick Pivetta.
HOCKEY
U.S. women headed to gold-medal game
Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its tournament-record 22nd berth in the women’s hockey world championship gold-medal game with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic.
The victory sets up a potential showdown against cross-border rival Canada in the championship game Sunday.
BASKETBALL
Kemp charged in parking lot shooting
Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”
Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.
Kemp is due to be arraigned May 4.
Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Portland, Cleveland and Orlando.
— Associated Press
