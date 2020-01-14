SKIING

Vlhova wins 2nd straight World Cup slalom, Shiffrin 3rd — Petra Vlhova won a women’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday, handing Mikaela Shiffrin a rare second straight defeat in the American’s strongest discipline. After building a lead of six tenths of a second from the opening run, the Slovakian skier won the race by 0.10 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden. Shiffrin, who was second after the opening run, came 0.43 behind in third for her worst result in slalom in two years, when she failed to finish in the final race before the Pyeongchang Olympics. Vlhova beat Shiffrin by a margin of 1.31 seconds in Zagreb 10 days ago, which ended the American’s winning streak in slaloms after nearly a year. The previous time that Shiffrin lost back-to-back slaloms in a single season was more than five years ago. Shiffrin has a record 43 World Cup wins in the discipline, and has won four straight world championships and an Olympic gold in 2014 in skiing’s most technically demanding event.

FOOTBALL

Parkland football team to run plays on Super Bowl field — The football team at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting will get a taste of what it's like to play in the Super Bowl. Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team will be stand-ins as the network tests camera angles for the live broadcast. The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 2 in Miami. The team will experience the excitement of running out of the tunnel onto the game field and running plays to determine which camera angles need to be adjusted three days before the Super Bowl. Coach Quentin Short said the players are very excited. The Sun Sentinel reports the team is coming off of one of its best seasons in history last year, going 8-2 and winning Florida's District 13-8A title. Assistant football coach Aaron Feis and athletic director Chris Hixon were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting.

Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career — Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday. Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history. “I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization," he said in a statement. “I want to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family, and the National Football League for the opportunity to live out a dream and play the game I love.” Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games. Among tight ends, Gates' receptions and yards are third, and his games rank fourth. He was a three-time selection to the All-Pro team as well being picked for the Pro Bowl eight times. He will be eligible for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame beginning with the Class of 2024.

WNBA

8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000 — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time. The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave. The collective bargaining agreement also provides enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements. The deal was overwhelmingly approved by players and must still be ratified by owners. It calls for 50-50 revenue sharing starting in 2021, based on the league achieving revenue growth targets from broadcast agreements, marketing partnerships and licensing deals.

